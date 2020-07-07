Governor Walz optimistic on police reform, shares plan to support child care providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- With child care providers struggling during the pandemic, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is offering some relief.

Walz said that providers were in crisis long before the pandemic, with a major shortage of availability across the state.

In March, the Minnesota Legislature approved $30 million in grants.

On Tuesday, the governor proposed using $56.6 million in CARES Act funding through the state's COVID-19 relief fund. The money is aimed to help providers offset the extra costs made to protect children and staff.

The funding would be available to about 6,000 home care providers and 1,100 center care providers.

Walz has studied how providers are taking care of kids during the pandemic. He wants to use that knowledge to approach another issue: whether kids should return to classrooms in the fall.

"The key to parents being secure about taking their children either to a child care center or back to school is the belief that the child will be safe," Walz said.

Walz's administration is still trying to figure out what a return to class could look like.

"What do you do when a parent comes to the door and is positive?" Walz said. "How do we make sure that doesn't disrupt everything?"

The governor also announced that there will be a special session at the State Capitol on Monday. He emphasized that "we cannot walk away" without police reform and a bonding bill being resolved.

Walz said he is optimistic after speaking with Senate and House Republican leaders on Monday night. They're currently laying the groundwork to handle those issues.

"It was bipartisan," Walz said. "There were positions that were being staked out but it was in the best intentions of Minnesotans."