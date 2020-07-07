Grillin’ & Chillin’: Pork Chops and Corn Cakes

Grillin’ & Chillin’: Pork Chops and Corn CakesNew
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) --Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.
Here is a fun recipe to try!
Pork Chops and Corn Cakes
Ingredients for pork chops:
- 4 butterfly pork chops ½ in. on each side
- Wildwood Mesquite Seasoning
Ingredients for corn cakes:
- 1.5 cups kernel corn
- 1 cup canned creamed corn
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ cup flour
- ¼ cup diced green onion
- 1 tbs. grated Parmesan
- 1 tbs. corn starch
- 1 tsp. Ribriffic seasoning
- 1 egg
Equipment:
- Grill preheated to 400 degrees
- Mixing bowl
- Wooden spoon
- Plate setter or stone cooking slab
- Pan spray
Procedure for pork chop:
- Season pork chop and set aside until ready to grill
Procedure for corn fritters:
- Mix all ingredients in bowl until thick batter
- Set aside and preheat setter on grill
- Using a scoop, portion onto setter, flip once, and serve right away with chops and corn fritters
For creamy chipotle maple syrup:
- ½ cup mayo
- 1 cup maple syrup
- ¼ cup chopped chipotle peppers and sauce