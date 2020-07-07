Grillin’ & Chillin’: Pork Chops and Corn Cakes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) --Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.

Here is a fun recipe to try!

Pork Chops and Corn Cakes



Ingredients for pork chops:

4 butterfly pork chops ½ in. on each side

Wildwood Mesquite Seasoning

Ingredients for corn cakes:

1.5 cups kernel corn

1 cup canned creamed corn

1 tsp. kosher salt

¼ cup flour

¼ cup diced green onion

1 tbs. grated Parmesan

1 tbs. corn starch

1 tsp. Ribriffic seasoning

1 egg

Equipment:

Grill preheated to 400 degrees

Mixing bowl

Wooden spoon

Plate setter or stone cooking slab

Pan spray

Procedure for pork chop:

Season pork chop and set aside until ready to grill

Procedure for corn fritters:

Mix all ingredients in bowl until thick batter

Set aside and preheat setter on grill

Using a scoop, portion onto setter, flip once, and serve right away with chops and corn fritters

For creamy chipotle maple syrup: