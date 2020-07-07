 Skip to Content

Grillin’ & Chillin’: Pork Chops and Corn Cakes

10:30 pm Grillin' & Chillin' 2019, Newscenter Interviews at 5, Recipes

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) --Grillin' & Chillin' is back this summer. Many folks are turning to their grills as they stay home and social distance.

Here is a fun recipe to try!

Pork Chops and Corn Cakes

Ingredients for pork chops:

  • 4 butterfly pork chops ½ in. on each side
  • Wildwood Mesquite Seasoning

Ingredients for corn cakes:

  • 1.5 cups kernel corn
  • 1 cup canned creamed corn
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • ¼ cup flour
  • ¼ cup diced green onion
  • 1 tbs. grated Parmesan
  • 1 tbs. corn starch
  • 1 tsp. Ribriffic seasoning
  • 1 egg

Equipment:

  • Grill preheated to 400 degrees
  • Mixing bowl
  • Wooden spoon
  • Plate setter or stone cooking slab
  • Pan spray

Procedure for pork chop:

  • Season pork chop and set aside until ready to grill

Procedure for corn fritters:

  • Mix all ingredients in bowl until thick batter
  • Set aside and preheat setter on grill
  • Using a scoop, portion onto setter, flip once, and serve right away with chops and corn fritters

For creamy chipotle maple syrup:

  • ½ cup mayo
  • 1 cup maple syrup
  • ¼ cup chopped chipotle peppers and sauce
Caitlin Alexander

