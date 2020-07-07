Immigrant advocates say US policy change endangers workers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Immigrant advocates in New Orleans claim in a lawsuit that 2019 federal rule changes by the U.S. Department of Labor diminish protections for workers subjected to workplace abuses and human trafficking. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Washington deals with visas issued to protect workers from deportation when they report workplace crimes. The lawsuit says that last year the Department of Labor began requiring that applications for such visas be referred to law enforcement agencies for review before approval. The suit says that will make many workers less likely to come forward, out of fear their employers will be able to have them deported.