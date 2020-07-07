In risky bid, Trump stokes racial rancor to motivate voters

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is accelerating his use of racially divisive rhetoric, wielding America’s racial tensions as a reelection weapon. He’s denouncing the racial justice movement on a near-daily basis with language stoking white resentment and aiming to drive his supporters to the polls. But that is alarming many in his own party and running contrary to the advice of some in his inner circle. There are worries he risks alienating independent and suburban voters by defending the heritage of the Confederacy while trying to promote cultural divides similar to those he successfully exploited in 2016.