Outspoken Iraqis fear rogue groups after analyst killed

BAGHDAD (AP) — The killing of a prominent security analyst who had received threats from Iran-backed militias has struck fear in the hearts of outspoken Iraqis concerned that they, too, could be targeted by armed groups. Experts and Iraqi officials said Tuesday the death of Hisham al-Hashimi also highlighted the limits of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s power to reign in armed groups acting outside the state’s authority. Iraqi mourners and relatives of al-Hashimi carried his body in a funeral procession hours after he was gunned down Monday night outside his home in Baghdad’s Zeyouneh neighborhood. His casket, draped in the Iraqi flag, was taken to his family home before being driven to the burial site in the holy city of Najaf.