Lois Riess pleads not guilty in murder of her husband

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- Lois Riess pleaded not guilty to killing her husband David Riess.

Riess pleaded not guilty to 1st degree murder premeditated and 2nd degree murder with intent. She also plead not guilty to theft.

In May of 2019, a grand jury in Dodge County indicted Riess with First and Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of her husband David in March of 2018.

Riess made her first court appearance on Tuesday morning after being extradited to Minnesota from Florida for another murder charge.

She was being held there for the murder of Pamela Hutchinson in Florida. Investigators say Riess befriended Hutchinson to steal her identity.

A Steele County judge did not set a future court date.