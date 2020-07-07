Mary Trump’s book offers scathing portrayal of president

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s niece offers a scathing portrayal of her uncle in a new book. Mary Trump blames a toxic family for raising a narcissistic, damaged man who poses an immediate danger to the public. She writes that Trump is a compulsive liar whose election to a second term “would be the end of American Democracy.” In the book, Mary Trump makes several revelations, including alleging that the president paid a friend to take the SATs — a standardized test widely used for college admissions — in his place. Mary Trump is the daughter of Trump’s eldest brother Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981.