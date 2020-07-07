Mexico president heads to Washington for meeting with Trump

MEXICO CITY (AP) — For his first foreign trip as president, Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador is travelling to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump, a leader who has repeatedly used Mexico as a piñata to rally his base. The visit comes just four months before U.S. elections and it has many Mexicans cringing. Trump has insulted them, threatened crippling tariffs to strongarm Mexico into an uncomfortable role in U.S. immigration policy and insisted they will pay for the border wall. But López Obrador has had a surprisingly warm relationship with Trump. Both presidents talk about a friendship that seems to stem from their unapologetically nationalist agendas.