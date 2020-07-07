Minnesota reports 569 more COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 569 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

A total of 39,133 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 3,826 health care workers, MDH said.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

Health officials said 34,377 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 685,247 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, including more than 5,900 newly-completed tests reported in Tuesday's update, health officials said.

The Department also reported in Tuesday's update that three more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. None of the three people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

MDH said a total of 1,477 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Health officials said 1,157 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health officials said there are currently 267 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 121 people hospitalized in the ICU. That's 13 more COVID-19 patients hospitalized not in the ICU, and four fewer people hospitalized in the ICU than the Department reported in Monday's update.

This is also the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU in Minnesota since May 1, when MDH reported 118 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here