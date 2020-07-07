Long Island region of New York to enter new reopening stage

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Colleges and universities with safety plans can soon re-open and professional sports competitions can take place without fans in Long Island as the region enters the state’s fourth phase of re-opening. Cuomo divided the state up into ten regions under a plan that began to allow more businesses to re-open to the public in mid-May under safety guidance developed by the governor’s administration. New York is seeing a smaller share of individuals test positive for COVID-19 even as the state amped up its testing and slowly reopened its economy. New York is now requiring people from three additional states to quarantine for 14 days as more individuals are testing positive for COVID-19 nationwide.