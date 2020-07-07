Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running low again. That’s according to doctors, nurses and some lawmakers. The new shortages come as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs. Deborah Burger is president of National Nurses United. She says there are shortages of gowns, hair covers, shoe covers, masks and N95 masks. Democratic members of Congress want the Trump administration to devise a national strategy to acquire and distribute gear in anticipation of the crisis worsening into the fall.