Serbia to reintroduce virus lockdown after new case spike

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has announced the reintroduction of a lockdown after the the Balkan country reported its highest single-day death toll from the coronavirus. Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday called the virus situation in the Serbian capital of Belgrade “alarming” as the city’s hospitals neared their patient limits. Vucic said the government would reimpose a curfew as of Friday. He said it will “probably” last from 6 p.m. on Friday till 5 a.m. on Monday. He also said the groups of no more than five people will be allowed together. The Serbian Health Ministry said Tuesday that 13 people died with the virus had died in 24 hours in Serbia and 299 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed.