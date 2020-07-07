Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 2:23 PM CDT until TUE 3:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fillmore County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Houston County in southeastern Minnesota…

Southeastern Fillmore County in southeastern Minnesota…

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 223 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 11 miles southwest of Houston to Spring Grove to 6

miles southeast of Mabel, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Caledonia around 245 PM CDT.

Houston around 250 PM CDT.

Brownsville around 310 PM CDT.

La Crescent and Hokah around 315 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include County

16 And 4 Corners Drive, Choice, Mound Prairie, Riceford, County 5 And

Peyton Road, Newhouse and Dun Romin Park Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People

outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building.

Stay away from windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH