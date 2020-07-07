TikTok to leave Hong Kong as security law raises worries

HONG KONG (AP) — TikTok says it will stop operations in Hong Kong after the city enacted a sweeping national security law last week. The company said Tuesday in a statement that it had decided to halt operations “in light of recent events.” TikTok’s departure from Hong Kong comes as various social media platforms and messaging apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Google and Twitter balk at the possibility of providing user data to Hong Kong authorities. The social media companies say they are assessing the ramifications of the national security law.