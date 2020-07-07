Tropical Storm Cristina forms far off coast of Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Cristina has formed in the eastern Pacific far off the coast of Mexico and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it is likely to become that region’s first hurricane of the season. The storm centered about 480 miles (770 kilometers) south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico, had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) on Tuesday and it was heading to the west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph). It posed no immediate threat to land.Forecasters said it was likely to grow to hurricane force in a day or two while heading off into the Pacific.