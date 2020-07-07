Turkey raids ship carrying 276 migrants; 8 smugglers held

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 276 migrants to Europe on board a ship, and detained eight suspected smugglers. Anadolu Agency reported that police and coast guard teams acted on a tipoff and carried out a raid on the ship that docked near the coast of Narlidere, close to the Aegean coastal city of Izmir. The boat was preparing to sail Tuesday with the 276 migrants, including 46 women and 59 children, on board. The report said the migrants were from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Syria, Somalia and Iran. Turkey is a main crossing point for migrants trying to reach Europe via Greek islands across the Aegean.