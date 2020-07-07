Victims’ family asks for delay of federal inmate’s execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The family members of the victims of a federal inmate facing lethal injection next week are asking that his execution be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The family members of Daniel Lewis Lee’s victims asked Tuesday that Lee’s execution be put off until a treatment or a vaccine for the virus is available. Lee is the first of four federal inmates scheduled for execution starting next week. He was convicted of killing an Arkansas family in 1996 as part of a plot to establish a whites-only nation in the Pacific Northwest.