Window into virus surge: Death, recovery at Houston hospital

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas is seeing a surge in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus since it began aggressively loosening restrictions on gatherings in May. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the second-largest state in the country have more than doubled in the last two weeks, and leaders in Houston and San Antonio are warning their health facilities could become overwhelmed in the coming days. To see the effect of the surge on hospitals, Associated Press journalists visited United Memorial Medical Center in north Houston on Monday. The hospital says 88 of its 117 beds are devoted to coronavirus patients — and it may soon turn over the whole facility to treating those with from the virus.