Cambodian province famous for Angkor Wat bans dog meat trade

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Authorities in the Cambodian province that is home to the famous Angkor Wat temple complex have issued an order banning the buying, selling and butchering of dogs for food. A recent report by two animal welfare groups estimated that 2 to 3 million dogs are killed annually in Cambodia for their meat, and that the Siem Reap provincial region is a major source of supply of the animals, which are sometimes stolen pets. The order banning the trade declares that trading in dog meat is punishable by up to five years in prison and fines of $1,750 to $12,500.