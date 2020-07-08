 Skip to Content

Charges dropped against woman struck by officer at airport

New
4:42 pm National news from the Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Criminal charges have been dropped against a Black woman who was struck in the face after yelling at a police officer at Miami International Airport. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence to prove the charges of battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct against the 21-year-old woman. Prosecutors say the confrontation began July 1 after the woman wasn’t allowed to board a flight to Chicago because she arrived late. When Miami-Dade officers arrived, body camera video shows the woman yelling at an officer as she puts her face next to his. The officer then punches her in the face.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content