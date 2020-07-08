Coppola and Henson companies get loans for winery, puppetry

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From a godfather of cinema to Kermit the Frog, the U.S. government’s small business lending program sent pandemic relief money into unexpected corners of the entertainment industry. Francis Ford Coppola, director of “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now,” received a loan of between $5 million and $10 million that went to workers at his winery. CEO Corey Beck says that allowed the company to keep 200 hospitality workers on the payroll for 24 weeks while it was closed to visitors. Muppet makers the Jim Henson Co. say they received about $2 million to keep their 75 workers employed through the coronavirus shutdown.