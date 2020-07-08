Ethiopia’s week of unrest sees 239 dead, 3,500 arrested

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Officials say at least 239 people have been killed and 3,500 arrested in more than a week of unrest in Ethiopia that poses the biggest challenge yet to its Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister. The unrest followed the shooting death of a popular singer who had been a rallying voice in anti-government protests that led to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed taking power in 2018. Abiy swiftly introduced political reforms that also opened the way for long-held ethnic and other grievances in Africa’s second most populous country. The internet has now been cut in Ethiopia for more than a week.