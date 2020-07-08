Five takeaways from Facebook’s civil rights audit

A two-year audit of Facebook’s civil rights record found “serious setbacks” hurting the social network’s progress on matters such as hate speech, misinformation and bias. Facebook had hired former American Civil Liberties Union executive Laura Murphy, in May 2018 to assess its performance on vital social issues. On Wednesday, the final 100-page report said that the company’s elevation of free expression _ especially by politicians _ above all other matters has hurt its progress on other matters like discrimination and protecting vulnerable users.