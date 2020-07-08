Heat Advisory today; Slightly cooler by the weekend

Dangerously warm today

We've been dealing with rather warm and humid weather for a couple of weeks now, but today an exceptionally hot batch of steamy, tropical air will work its way into the region as a warm front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley ahead of an approaching storm system that is sliding in from our west. We'll have plenty of warm sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures in the lower 90s and dew point temperatures in the low to mid-70s that will create heat indices in the 95 to 100 range. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11:00 this morning until 7:00 this evening or the entire area because of those dangerously high heat index values, so be sure to do what you can to stay cool and hydrated!