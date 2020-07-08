House to interview fired NY prosecutor probing Trump allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ousted U.S. attorney leading investigations into President Donald Trump’s allies is set to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a private interview. The former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, engaged in an extraordinary standoff last month when Attorney General William Barr sought to have him leave office. Berman refused to go, relenting only after being assured his office’s probes of Trump’s circle would continue. Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler called Berman’s dismissal “part of a clear and dangerous pattern” of behavior by Barr.