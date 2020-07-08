Kansas man sentenced to 12 years in cruise ship killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for killing his girlfriend by strangling her and pushing her over a balcony on a cruise ship off the coast of Florida. The Kansas City Star reports that 55-year-old Eric Newman, of Topeka, also was sentenced to five years of supervised release during a hearing Wednesday in federal court in Kansas. He pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder in the January 2018 death of 50-year-old Tamara Tucker of Lawson, Missouri. U.S. District Attorney Stephen McAllister told reporters that the cruise was a present from her family.