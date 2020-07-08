 Skip to Content

Kosovo’s president to be questioned in war crimes inquiry

New
1:34 pm National news from the Associated Press

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s president says he plans to go to The Hague next week to be questioned by prosecutors investigating war crimes allegedly committed during and after a 1998-1999 armed conflict in Kosovo. Hashim Thaci said Wednesday  in a statement posted on Facebook that he was “invited by the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office to be interviewed” on Monday. The prosecutor’s office connected to an international court set up in to look into allegations that rebel separatist fights committed war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 1990s war. Thaci was a commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army  that fought for independence from Serbia.  

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content