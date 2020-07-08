 Skip to Content

Labrador helps Colombian store to keep distancing measures

9:13 am

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — An 8-year-old Labrador retriever named Eros has become an essential worker in Medellin, Colombia, amid the pandemic. He trots through the streets of this hilly city several times a day with a straw basket in his jaws, taking vegetables, fruit and packaged foods to customers of the El Porvenir mini-market. The chocolate Lab remembers the names of customers who have previously rewarded him with treats. And with some practice, he has learned to go to their houses on his own.

