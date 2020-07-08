Minnesota reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 463 more cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that eight more people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said two of the people who died were residents of Olmsted County, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Olmsted County to 17.

Health officials said five of eight people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,485 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials said. MDH said 1,161 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also reported in Wednesday's update that 463 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 39,589 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 3,862 health care workers, MDH said.

Health officials also reported that 34,902 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

About 692,970 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota, including more than 7,600 newly-completed tests reported in Wednesday's update, MDH said.

There are currently 265 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 122 of those hospitalized are in the ICU. That's one more person hospitalized in the ICU, and three fewer people hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Tuesday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

