Praying for peace and unity; Med City church duo hosts BLM vigil

ROCHESTER, Minn (KTTC) -- The emotions of what happened to George Floyd on Memorial Day, continue to remain raw for many across the country including here in Rochester.

Community members and congregation members from two Rochester churches gathered for Black Lives Matter vigil Wednesday evening. The churches involved were Peace Church and Christway Full Gospel Church.

The vigil celebrated the lives of people who died or have been impacted by racist actions.

"We pray this night for unity. We pray for peace," said Pastor Paul Bauch, of Peace United Church of Christ. He spoke those words to the gathered crowd. The response: "Because Black Lives Matter."

They spoke out against injustice.

"Its about unity. We want to show the community that we can come together as people throughout all the adversities that's going on. Even with the COVID going on, and we know that God can provide safety with this message that we plan on to send out to the community," said Bud Whitehorn, Christway Church deacon.

Organizers wrote names on signs of the many Black people and people of color who've died at the hands of police.

The event included speakers, prayers, moments of silence, and candle lighting by the signs.

The display hit home Whitehorn and his family.

"These lives that have been lost by police brutality, and you know killed by police. My Godson (Desean Pittman) actually was one of these, he was actually shot by police back 6 years ago. So we need to remember them. This is important."

Whitehorn's daughter Barbra spoke to the crowd about the fear she has for her brother's interactions with the police.

"There shouldn't be innocent people dying because somebody thinks that they're dangerous and that they should be arrested," she said

While the demonstrators remembered the lost lives, they are keeping their spirits high while trusting in a higher power.

"Protests are important. They're taking place they're bringing awareness. But we have to have an awareness here of what God is doing in the middle of all this," Bauch said.