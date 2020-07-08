Rain might finally return Thursday

After scorching hot temperatures on Wednesday, rain might finally return to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Thursday.

Temperatures reached the upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday afternoon. Many areas saw heat index values reaching the upper 90s and even lower 100s in some spots. The warm weather will continue through the weekend, but dew points should drop into the middle and lower 60s because of west-northwesterly winds. This should drop our humidity levels a bit Saturday and Sunday.

Showers and Thunderstorms Return Thursday:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms could return to the area late Thursday morning and through Thursday afternoon. A weak frontal boundary will move across the area on Thursday and could provide enough lift for thunderstorms to develop. The main severe threat should stay to the east of the Mississippi River, but a couple of discrete strong cells can't be ruled out for SE MN and NE IA.

Timing with these storms is a little up in the air. Current short-range guidance is suggesting a timeline of around the mid-lunch-hour for storms to develop. While other guidance is suggesting the cold-front won't arrive until the mid-to-late afternoon hours, which would push back thunderstorm timing. Right now, the timing looks to be best between 12 p.m and 6 p.m for thunderstorm activity. Rainfall accumulations are expected between 0.25-0.75".

Temperatures will stay in the middle 80s Friday through Monday until returning the upper 80s on Tuesday. Spotty storms will be possible Saturday afternoon with dry conditions expected on Sunday.

