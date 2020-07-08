Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Getting children back to school safely could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed. That’s the latest thinking from some public health experts. They are urging federal, state and local officials to reconsider how they are reopening the broader economy, and to prioritize K-12 schools. The effort could require closing some other establishments to help curb the virus spread and give children the best shot at returning to classrooms. Helen Jenkins is an infectious disease epidemiologist at Boston University. She says society has to think about its priorities, and that some less important reopenings may have to wait.