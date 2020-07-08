Spain PM ‘disturbed’ by scandal involving former king

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s prime minister says that he is “disturbed” by the financial scandal surrounding former King Juan Carlos I that is being investigated both in Spain and Switzerland. Pedro Sánchez said Wednesday that “We are witnesses to unsettling revelations that have disturbed all of us.” Spain’s Supreme Court opened the probe last month into whether the former monarch received millions of euros in possible kick-backs from Saudi Arabia during the construction of a railway by a Spanish consortium. Since then, Spanish media outlets have published damaging testimony from a separate Swiss investigation into the money.