Task force to focus on quelling Twin Cities gun violence

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Attorney for Minnesota is forming a task force to help stem a recent surge in gun violence in the Twin Cities. U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald announced formation of the new Twin Cities Violent Crime Task Force on Wednesday. The 30-day operation will deploy state and federal law enforcement across a dozen agencies. The task force is in response to what MacDonald calls “an extraordinary spike” in violence in the Twin Cities. The Star Tribune reports authorities attribute the surge to decreased public trust after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd and unrest during the coronavirus pandemic.