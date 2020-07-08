To open or not to open? The dilemma schools face for the fall

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- President Donald Trump has put pressure on school districts across the country to have students back in classrooms this fall. He took the issue to Twitter, threatening funding cuts if they don't reopen.

In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

However, the American Association of Pediatricians agrees that policies should be put into place to put kids back in school this fall because of the benefits kids get in the classroom that they do not get at home.

"It's absolutely essential that we get our kids back into classrooms for in-person learning," said Vice President Mike Pence at a briefing Wednesday. "We can't let our kids fall behind academically."

He continued saying that schools may have to adjust as the year goes on and that the CDC is helping to bring out guidelines to help protect students.

"We know that the risk of serious illness to children is very low, and there are measures we can put into place to make sure that we don't see the spread of the virus or outbreaks in individual schools," says Pence.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz responded Wednesday to the Trump administration's push to reopen schools.

"I appreciate their desires to get us back into schools but I would appreciate their desire to help us figure out how to get back into school," Walz said. "There's a real strong desire from governors to wish we had a little more of a national framework around this so it wasn't so hodge podge."

Another concern is the anticipated increase in need for tutors.

"In a typical school year, we usually see about 40% of kids coming back to school after the summer need extra assistance with reading and math," said tutor Megan Peterson. "There's that summer slump that happens every year for many students but really the disruptions to school schedules and the shift to distance learning this spring due to COVID-19, it could result in even greater gaps."

However, if the schools adjust, so will the tutors.

"[We will have] Options to do some virtual tutoring maybe help with distance learning," said Peterson.

Minnesota has three options for school in the fall: