Walz announces $12 million to combat hunger in Minnesota amid COVID-19 pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- With an increased number of Minnesotans experiencing hunger amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz announced the state's effort to support food shelves and food banks.

On Wednesday, Walz announced $12 million in support for about 300 food shelves and all seven food banks in the state.

“No Minnesotan should go to bed hungry or be forced to learn on an empty stomach,” Walz said in a news release. “I want to thank our partners who have done incredible work to fight hunger in Minnesota, and the food shelves and food banks that have stepped up to serve families across the state throughout this pandemic.”

Each month since the beginning of the pandemic, about 300,000 Minnesotans have visited food shelves, Walz said. He said this represents about a 30 percent increase from the typical number of visits. Walz added that food banks are distributing about 2.4 million pounds of food each week, which is reportedly a 20 to 40 percent increase since 2019.

Walz said the $12 million will allow food shelves and food banks to meet the increased demand.

“Food shelves and banks across the state have stepped up to meet the increased food needs of Minnesotans,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a news release. “This support will make sure that children and families, seniors, people experiencing homelessness, Native communities, communities of color, and all Minnesotans who need a bit of relief can put food on the table during these challenging months.”

Walz said the funding was made possible the CARES Act.

Information about food assistance resources can be found here. Minnesotans can also fill out an application for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program here. For those who need help applying, you can call the Food Helpline at 1-888-711-1151 or visit the Hunger Solutions website.