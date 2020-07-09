25 years on, Srebrenica dead still being identified, buried

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A quarter of a century after they were killed in Srebrenica, eight Bosnian men and boys will be laid to rest Saturday. Over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims perished in 10 days of slaughter after the town was overrun by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing months of the country’s 1992-95 fratricidal war. It was Europe’s worst massacre since World War II. Their executioners tried to ensure they would never get the sort of memorial Srebrenica holds every year. But, since 1996, Bosnian and international scientists have unearthed bones from gruesome death pits and connected them with names. Each year on the anniversary of the day the killing began in 1995, relatives gather for a funeral of the recently identified.