Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher after tech gains

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher following gains for U.S. technology stocks. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street turned in its sixth gain in seven days as Apple, Amazon and Microsoft rose. U.S. stocks have recovered most of this year’s losses, helping to push up global prices, despite rising numbers of coronavirus infections that threaten to derail economic improvement. Investors are buying technology and other companies they expect to emerge stronger from the global downturn. On Wednesday, Wall Street turned in its sixth gain in seven days when the benchmark S&P 500 index closed up 0.8%. Amazon, Apple and Microsoft accounted for half that rise.