Brazil LGBTQ group hides from virus in Copacabana building

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — About 50 LGBTQ people have sheltered from the new coronavirus in a formerly abandoned building a few blocks from Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach. They’ve barred themselves from leaving the squat known as Casa Nem, except for emergencies or other exceptional circumstances. That self-imposed lockdown is one of few ways this traditionally marginalized group has found to minimize COVID-19 risks, while others remain vulnerable on the streets. New residents during the pandemic have to isolate on one of the building’s floors for 15 days to ensure they don’t develop symptoms before fully joining the community.