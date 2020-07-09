CDC head sticking to school-opening guides Trump criticized

ATLANTA (AP) — A top federal health official says coronavirus guidelines for reopening schools aren’t being revised despite criticism from President Donald Trump. But Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent, says additional information will be released to help state and local communities and parents decide how to move forward for the coming year. Draft CDC documents obtained by The Associated Press say the agency “cannot provide one-size-fits-all criteria for opening and closing schools or changing the way schools are run.” Trump has been pressuring schools nationwide to reopen to students fulltime.