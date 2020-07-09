GEORGE FLOYD CASE: A closer look at the body camera transcript

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The judge presiding over the cases of thee officers charged in the death of George Floyd has now issued a gag order on the attorneys involved. The judge is concerned about potentially tainting the jury pool.

Earl Gray, Thomas Lane's attorney.

That comes as the attorney for Thomas Lane, Earl Gray, is working to get the charges against his client dismissed for lack of probable cause. That's based on the body camera video transcript.

The 25-page transcript of body camera audio submitted with the dismissal motion shows Lane was the first officer to interact with Floyd that evening.

He asked to see Floyd's hands. Floyd responded, 'I've been shot before, please don't shoot me.' Lane responded, "I'm not shooting you man."

Lane and his partner J. Alexander Kueng tried to get Floyd in their squad car. Floyd stated he was claustrophobic, and was scared.

After being in the car for a few minutes, Floyd started telling the officers he could not breathe.

Officers Tou Thao and Derek Chauvin arrived about that time, according to Lane's interview with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension .

Thao stated, "Just lay him on the ground."

Chauvin then asked Lane if he had restraints, and told Floyd he was going to jail.

Floyd responded, " I can't believe this man. Mom, I love you. Tell my kids I love them. I'm dead."

According to the transcript, Floyd stated he could not breathe more than a dozen times before Lane asked Chauvin: "Should we get his leg up or is this good?"

Gray claims Lane then asked Chauvin if they should turn Floyd on his side twice, and also worried about excited delirium. In which Chauvin responded, 'that's why we have an ambulance coming.

"What's excited delirium? It's a situation where you've taken a lot of drugs and you get excited and you might die that's what he was worried about," Gray stated.

"We've got a 20 year officer here and you got a four day officer in my client (Lane)," said Gray.

Floyd's last words: "Ah ah. Please. Please. Please"

EMS arrived about six minutes after that.

Lane went with the ambulance and starts chest compressions on Floyd which are unsuccessful in reviving him.

Gray added to the dismissal argument, images of MPD training, which show using a knee on someone's neck as an option to restrain someone.

According to court documents, the state has until August 10 to file a response to the motion.

The next court hearing is scheduled for September 11.