Moderate algae bloom forecast for Lake Erie this summer

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The blob of pea-green algae that covers parts of Lake Erie is expected to be smaller this summer than a year ago. That’s according to the federal National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which released its annual forecast Thursday. It predicts the algae bloom will reach 4.5 on the severity index, down from 7.3 last year but higher than the 3.8 rating in 2018. The measurements indicate the amount of algae in the water for an extended period. Scientists say the drop-off is expected because there was less spring rainfall than a year ago. Rain washes fertilizers that feed algae into Lake Erie and its tributary streams.