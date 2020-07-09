Morocco to start reopening borders after strict lockdown

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco will start gradually reopening its air and maritime borders next week after one of the world’s strictest border lockdowns. The border closures in March trapped tourists inside the country and left thousands of Moroccans stranded abroad and unable to come home. Only Moroccan citizens and expatriates living in Morocco will be allowed to travel in the first stage of the reopening starting July 14. Those arriving in Morocco will have to take a nasal test and antibody test for the virus. Morocco abruptly suspended all international passenger flights and passenger ships to and from its territory on March 15.