North Korean leader’s sister says Kim-Trump summit unlikely

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says she doesn’t expect her brother to meet President Donald Trump this year. Kim Yo Jong says there’s no reason for the North to gift Trump high-profile meetings when it’s not being substantially rewarded in return. She called for major concessions from Washington to keep alive diplomacy. Kim Yo Jong spoke as the U.S.’s top official on the Koreas is in Asia. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun earlier accused a senior North Korean nuclear negotiator of being “locked in an old way of thinking.” His remarks indicated Washington won’t likely make concessions to resume the talks despite the North’s pressure.