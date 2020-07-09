Olmsted County Health Officials urge specific group to get tested for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County health officials want a very specific group of people to get tested COVID-19.

"Individuals who spent time in downtown bars in Rochester from June 26 to July 7 where customers and/or staff were not masked or following the recommended social distancing of 6 feet, may have been exposed to COVID-19. Olmsted County Public Health, in consultation with the Minnesota Department of Health, recommends that individuals contact your providers’ COVID-19 triage line to assess whether testing is warranted." Olmsted County Statement

They're not that worried about people who had dinner downtown.

"I don't think we're really concerned about someone that went out to dinner and was apart from other people or sat outside around other people wearing masks," said Olmsted County Director of Public Health Services Graham Briggs during a media briefing call Thursday. "I think the concern we're seeing are people that are in close social settings."

Briggs continued, "As we're looking at the data and interviewing our cases, since a lot of people were going to different places we're unable to say that one specific or even a couple specific places are the hot spots."

That leaves some southeast Minnesota residents hesitant to go to the bars.

"I live with my mom and she's not that old but she's getting up there and for me, its more important for her safety and her health than it is for me to go have a drink at a bar," said Angalee Schmidt.

Other residents understand there's an urge to go out and socialize.

"They're a little stir crazy, yeah they're ready to get out of the house," said Kate Rocca.