One dead in western MN town following tornado

DALTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Otter Tail County officials say a tornado Wednesday evening has claimed at least one life.

A post on the county's Facebook page also state two people were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The tornado touched down about 5:30 p.m.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office emergency operations team reports the impact area is to the east of Dalton and is between six and nine miles long.

Following a search, officials say nobody is missing.