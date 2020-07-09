Ireland’s Donohoe named head of eurozone finance group

BRUSSELS (AP) — Ireland’s Paschal Donohoe has been elected to head the finance group of the powerful bloc of 19 nations using Europe’s single currency. He beat out challengers from Luxembourg and Spain. Thursday’s announcement came in a tweet from incumbent Eurogroup President Mario Centeno, which said: “Congratulations to the new Eurogroup President” and contained a photo of Donohoe. As president of the Eurogroup for the next two and a half years, Donohoe, who is currently Ireland’s finance minister, faces a mammoth task chaperoning the eurozone through what is predicted to be Europe’s deepest recession in almost a century, as the coronavirus ravages economies around the world.