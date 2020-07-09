Rallies planned around Greece against new protest law

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Demonstrations are being planned in Athens and around 40 other Greek cities and towns to oppose plans by the center-right government to impose restrictions on public protests. Many of the rallies planned for later Thursday have been backed by the Greek Communist Party, while labor unions and Greece’s left-wing main opposition party have also organized rallies. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ year-old conservative government says it is determined to stop small protest gatherings from disrupting traffic and commercial activity.