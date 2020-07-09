Report blames prosecutor missteps in botched NYC convictions

NEW YORK (AP) — A new report says prosecutors withheld evidence, elicited false testimony and made other missteps that contributed to botched convictions in New York City in the 1980s and 90s. The findings on Thursday by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office also cited more familiar factors like false confessions and shady police work in 25 cases that were finally overturned. But perhaps most striking was how they took aim at prosecutors for their role in convictions that put the wrongly accused, many Black homicide defendants, behind bars for up to 20 years. The report was released by the same office that had brought the cases.