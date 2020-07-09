Scattered storms today; less humid weather for the weekend

Warm and humid with scattered storms today

The heat and heavy humidity we've been experiencing for the past couple of weeks continues today, but clouds and showers will shave off a few degrees from the 90-degree weather we dealt with on Wednesday. A cold front from the northwest is moving into the area, triggering showers and thunderstorms in the area today, making for a generally cloudy and unsettled situation for us. We'll have scattered storms in the area for the morning hours with a potentially more widespread, stronger round of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concerns today while our rich humidity will also bring the possibility of heavy downpours of rain. An inch or more of rain will be possible in the heaviest storms.

High temperatures today will be in the mid-80s this afternoon with a slight southwest breeze that will turn to the northwest in the evening behind the cold front.

Warm, but less humid for Friday

High pressure will settle in from the northwest Friday, bringing bright, quiet weather to round out the workweek. Temperatures will still be on the warm side for our seasonal standards, but there will be less humidity in the air and we'll enjoy a mild northwest breeze. High temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid 80s, which is just a few degrees above the climate average.

A weak disturbance aloft will move through the region Saturday, bringing a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to our area. Severe weather doesn't look likely in this situation, but much of the day does look to be unsettled with only occasional sunshine expected. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with a northwest breeze that will keep the humidity levels down a bit.

We'll enjoy bright, quiet sunshine Sunday with lighter winds and seasonably warm temperatures, but still low humidity levels in the air.